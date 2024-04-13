ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. 4,955,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

