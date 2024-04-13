Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 9,750 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 384,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,471. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

