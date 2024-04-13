Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,069. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

