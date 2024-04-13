Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys Shares of 16,869 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $30,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $232.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

