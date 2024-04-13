ORG Partners LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,763. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

