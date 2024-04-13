iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4,894.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.39. 1,188,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $104.47. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

