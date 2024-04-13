iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3,972.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,403,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.55 during trading hours on Friday. 1,611,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

