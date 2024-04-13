Sapient Capital LLC Takes $727,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $243.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average is $239.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

