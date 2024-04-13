Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

