Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

