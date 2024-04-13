Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $5,367,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

