Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Up 3.2%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.06). 1,651,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,873,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.03).

Chrysalis Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £501.12 million and a PE ratio of -97.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.20.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

