The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $21.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

