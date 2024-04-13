WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.69. 452,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 986,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.18 million, a PE ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

