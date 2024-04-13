C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Shares Up ?

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up ? during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,854 shares.
C.P. Pokphand Stock Up ?
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.
About C.P. Pokphand
CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.
