Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Shares Down 2.3%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 8,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 3,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

