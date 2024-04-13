GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 2.2%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). 2,895,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,626,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market cap of £22.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

