NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Up 3.6%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

