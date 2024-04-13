McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 41,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 11,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0148 dividend. This is an increase from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

