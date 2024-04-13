American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Up 3%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 124,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 217,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

American Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

