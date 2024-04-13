Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) were down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.65 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.65 ($0.27). Approximately 1,913,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,297,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.55 ($0.29).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DGI9
Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance
About Digital 9 Infrastructure
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital 9 Infrastructure
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.