Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Declines By 18.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 17,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $629.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $42,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

