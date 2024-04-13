Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Decreases By 18.9%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $75.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SONN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 1,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 277,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 140,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 19,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,448. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 519.54% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.