Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Decreases By 18.9%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $75.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 19,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,448. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 519.54% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
