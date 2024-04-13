FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Update

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

RAIL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.66. 66,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.95.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

