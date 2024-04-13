Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Declines By 19.2%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Qudian Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of QD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $562.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
