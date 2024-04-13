Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Declines By 19.2%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Qudian Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $562.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

About Qudian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qudian by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Qudian by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 133,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Qudian by 570.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,257,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qudian by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 77,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Qudian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,122,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.