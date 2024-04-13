Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Drops By 19.4%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 355,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,171. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,558 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,663 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $76,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,050,010 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,907 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

