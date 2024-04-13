TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.05. 136,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,176. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $4,161,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

