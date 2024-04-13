TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRVF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

