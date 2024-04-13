TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRRVF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $52.00.
About TerraVest Industries
