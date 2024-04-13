Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Down 1%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.71. 254,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 134,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

