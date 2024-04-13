XYO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. XYO has a market capitalization of $125.14 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011653 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,539.23 or 1.00082651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00907703 USD and is down -12.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,945,090.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

