Quantum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62.14 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $62.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011653 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,539.23 or 1.00082651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

