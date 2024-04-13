Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Up 1.6%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 21,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,076,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,316,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

