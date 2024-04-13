Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.00 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. Dero has a total market cap of $57.21 million and $12,030.61 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00005923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,505.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.98 or 0.00788315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00126715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00184582 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00040727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00113687 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.