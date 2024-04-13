Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 154.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 456,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.