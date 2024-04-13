First Personal Financial Services Cuts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

