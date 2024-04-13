First Personal Financial Services Has $2.78 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $590,394,000 after acquiring an additional 93,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after acquiring an additional 231,782 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,461,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $454,633,000 after acquiring an additional 424,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

CTSH opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

