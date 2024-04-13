First Personal Financial Services Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWI opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

