Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

