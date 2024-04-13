Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

