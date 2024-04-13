Financial Architects LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 207,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

