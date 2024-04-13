Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 12,422 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $30,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

