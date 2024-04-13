Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $63.07 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

