Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LKQ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after buying an additional 844,188 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.