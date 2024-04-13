Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 116,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 99,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.15%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

