Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $2.38 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 813,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.