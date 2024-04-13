NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of JFrog worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

JFrog Trading Down 4.2 %

JFrog stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.60. 997,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,661. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,555 shares of company stock worth $20,671,617. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.