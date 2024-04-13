NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $318.50. 2,248,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $156.80 and a fifty-two week high of $331.47. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

