NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 241,141 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,542. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

