DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 407.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 685,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $136.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

