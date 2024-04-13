NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 45,660 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.8 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,801. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

